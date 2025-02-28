NFF President Amaju Pinnick slams Carragher over AFCON remarks

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has strongly condemned ex-England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher sparked outrage by claiming AFCON is not one of football's major tournaments.

Pinnick, also an Executive Council member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), labeled Carragher's comments as "myopic" and emphasized AFCON's growing global stature.

"I think it is a very myopic opinion... the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is growing beyond the imagination of so many people," Pinnick said on SuperSport's Soccer Africa.

Pinnick highlighted George Weah's historic Ballon d'Or win in 1995, noting that Liberia did not qualify for AFCON that year, yet Weah's performances for AC Milan earned him the award.

He also praised Mohamed Salah's phenomenal form, stressing that AFCON's importance to African players cannot be overstated.

"African players know how important it is to win the Africa Cup of Nations... the medal and trophy alone is something every player will cherish," Pinnick added.