Nguvu Mining commits $300,000 sponsorship to boost Medeama’s CAF Champions League campaign

Medeama's new sponsor Nguvu Mining has pledged $300,000 in financial support to Ghanaian champions for their CAF Champions League campaign.

This sponsorship deal was unveiled at a ceremony held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, where Nguvu Mining was introduced as Medeama's new headline sponsor, replacing Gold Fields Ghana Limited.

Speaking after the unveiling of Nguvu Mining Limited, Board Member of the Club, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Nsuem Constituency, George Mireku Duker, shared his thoughts on what prompted them to secure this deal:

"It is an exciting moment because if you have a team of that stature in your constituency, it tells you that you have a herculean task because I had to whip them up to ensure that they win the league.

"Because of the 10,000 capacity stadium Gold Fields is building for us, we said let’s make good use of the stadium because we cannot work and have a stadium of that pedigree without making good use of it.

"So we facilitated, we motivated the board to win the league.

"Secondly, I said no, we not only going to participate in Africa, we have to make a name at the International level.

"Money was a challenge, sometimes you need to run around to get something to support the team to get out there.

"Going to Nigeria, was a big challenge, getting to Guinea was equally a hustle," he added.

The sponsorship from Nguvu Mining is expected to provide crucial financial support to Medeama as they aim to make a mark in the prestigious CAF Champions League.