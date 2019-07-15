Nicholas Amponsah's debut goal earns Chattanooga Red Wolves draw in USL

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Amponsah scored his first goal for Chattanooga Red Wolves to earn his club a draw in their USL clash with Forward Madison FC.

The 22-year old headed one home off of a cross sent in from the left flank by Vangjel Zguro following a corner kick.

Connor Tobin put Forward Madison in the lead, finding the net off of a corner kick sent in by Danny Tenorio. Madison would hold on to its 1-0 lead going into halftime.

A second half revival by the travelling side, Red Wolves saw Nicholas Amponsah draw level as they extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Chattanooga Red Wolves will return home to host FC Tucson on Saturday, July 27 at David Stanton Field.