Nicholas Opoku returns from suspension to help Udinese beat Genoa

Defender Nicholas Opoku returned to from a game suspension to help Udinese beat Genoa in the serie A on Sunday.

The Ghana international was red carded in his side's 7-1 mauling by Atalanta and missed the 4-0 defeat to AS Roma.

However, he was named in manager Igor Tudor's starting line up against Genoa yesterday.

The former Berekum Chelsea defender lasted the entire duration as the Zebras went on to win 3-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Goran Pandev opened the scoring for Genoa in the 22nd minute before Rodrigo De Paul leveled 10 minutes later.

Ken Sema put Udinese into the lead in the 87th minute before Kevin Lasagna completed victory with a last minute strike.