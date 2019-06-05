Nicholas Opoku’s future in doubt as Udinese snap up Rodrigo Becao

Nicholas Opoku is uncertain about his future at Italian side Udinese following the signing of Brazilian centre-back Rodrigo Becao.

Opoku joined the Zebrette on a four-year contract last summer from Tunisian side Club Africain in a deal worth €1.5 million.

But the 21-year-old was largely limited to the bench, making 12 appearances as the side finished 12th on the standings.

The Udine-based outfit have started bolstering their squad ahead of next season as coach Igor Tudor aims to avoid another stuttering performance.

According to Sky Italia, the club have acquired their first signing of the summer, Rodrigo Becao, from Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

The 23-year-old Brazilian joined CSKA Moscow from Esporte Club Bahia in the summer of 2018, initially on loan, but purchased outright for a total cost of €1.05m.

He is very tall, standing at 1.91m, and made 36 competitive appearances for his club this season.

Becao’s acquisition could see Opoku drop down the pecking order in the centre-back position or be loaned out in order to churn out more playing time.

He has been left out of Ghana’s 29-man provisional squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.