Nicholas Opoku’s red card costs Udinese at Atalanta

Nicholas Opoku let his Udinese teammates down after his second half red card helped Atalanta beat them 7-1 in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The Zebrette started the match on the front foot after going up 1-0 courtesy Stefano Okaka’s 12th minute goal.

The lead however did not last as Atalanta grabbed the equalizer through Josip Ilicic in the 21st minute.

Atalanta got hold of the match from the 32nd minute after Nicholas Opoku was given his marching orders after a clumsy tackle which resulted in a penalty. It was the Ghana defender’s second yellow card in the game after he was given a caution in the 7th minute.

Luis Muriel stepped up to bury the penalty before Ilicic added his second of the match in the 43rd minute to give the hosts a 3-1 advantage.

Atalanta went all guns blazing in the second half, making use of the numerical advantage by adding two more goals through Muriel and Mario Pasalic in the 48 and 52nd minutes respectively.

Muriel completes his hat-trick of the match when he converted another spot kick in the 74th minute.

Substitute Amad Traore sealed the big win for the hosts in the 83rd minute.