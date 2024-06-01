Nico and Inaki Williams' mother reveals hiding in bathroom during Copa del Rey penalty shootout

Maria Arthuer, the mother of Athletic Bilbao stars, Nico and Inaki Williams has revealed that she was too anxious to watch the penalty shootout during the Copa del Rey final, choosing instead to hide in the bathroom until the decisive moment.

The Basque team clinched the Copa del Rey title, with the Williams brothers playing pivotal roles in their success, largely inspired by their mother's unwavering support.

"We were confident that we would win the Copa del Rey today," Maria Arthuer shared. "However, when the penalties started, I had to leave and hide in the bathroom as I couldn't bear to watch," she added.

Arthuer learned of the team's victory from a fellow fan in the stadium. "A lady came to me and said, 'yes, we won!' That's when I came out of the bathroom and rejoiced in the victory," she recounted.

The referee blew the final whistle after Alex Berenguer's successful penalty conversion, prompting Maria Arthuer to rush onto the field to celebrate the triumph with her sons, Nico and Inaki.

The victory ended an 80-year Copa del Rey trophy drought for the Basque club, cementing the Williams brothers' status as significant figures in the team's history.

In a personal highlight, Inaki Williams recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Patricia Morales, in a beautiful ceremony in Bilbao, as extensively reported by Ghanasoccernet.com.