'Nico is still young, making decisions alone is tough' – Iñaki Williams on brother's form

Athletic Bilbao forward, IÃ±aki Williams, has come to the defense of his younger brother, Nico Williams, amidst critiques of Nico's performance this season.

Speculations have suggested that Nico's perceived inconsistency stems from his decision to decline a transfer to FC Barcelona last summer.

Last season, Nico scored eight goals and provided 16 assists from 37 games but this season he has six goals and seven assists after 32 games.

Addressing these claims, IÃ±aki emphasized the challenges Nico has faced.

IÃ±aki highlighted the complexities young athletes encounter when making pivotal career choices, especially under public scrutiny.

Despite the external noise, IÃ±aki expressed confidence in Nico's current trajectory with Athletic Bilbao.

"Everything that happened to him wasn't easy. He's a very young boy. Everything came to him very quickly," Inaki told Gol.

"Having to make decisions alone is always complicated, especially when they put words in your mouth that you've never said.

"It seems like you're making a mistake when you choose something that isn't what everyone expects. He's doing well now (at Athletic). He's shown it. Hopefully he can maintain this level until the end of the season."

The Williams brothers, born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, have both made significant strides in their football careers.

IÃ±aki has been a stalwart for Athletic Bilbao, setting a La Liga record with over 251 consecutive appearances and contributing to the team's successes, including the 2023-24 Copa del Rey victory.