Nico Williams applauds brother Inaki's stellar performance in Athletic Bilbao's victory

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams has expressed his joy at his brother Inaki Williams' outstanding performance in their team's 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, securing a 4-0 aggregate win and a spot in the Copa Del Rey final.

Inaki Williams showcased his prowess by scoring a stunning volley in the 13th minute, assisted by a precise cross from his younger brother Nico. The roles were reversed in the 42nd minute when Inaki provided the assist for Nico's goal, contributing to Bilbao's commanding win.

In a post-game interview, Nico Williams showered praise on his brother, describing him as a "fantastic player" and a "fantastic person." He expressed his admiration for Inaki's contributions to the team, urging him to maintain his impressive form and goal-scoring prowess.

"I think my brother deserves everything good that happens to him in the world. He’s a fantastic person and a fantastic player. I encourage him to keep it up, and I hope he continues scoring goals," remarked Nico Williams.

The Ghana international's notable goal and assist in the second leg against Atletico Madrid marks his second in both categories in four appearances in the Copa Del Rey, highlighting his crucial role in Athletic Bilbao's journey to the final.

The Williams brothers' synergy on the field adds an extra layer of excitement for fans as they look forward to the upcoming Copa Del Rey final.