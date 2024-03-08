Nico Williams: Chelsea set to secure £43 million deal for Ghanaian

Chelsea are eager to bolster their attacking lineup ahead of next season and have identified Athletic Club's 21-year-old winger Nico Williams as a top target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues are willing to pay £43 million to secure Williams' services, which could prove to be a bargain given his impressive performances and vast potential.

The Spanish international of Ghanaian descent has been a rising star in Spanish football, progressing through the youth ranks at Athletic Club and eventually breaking into the first team in 2021.

Since then, he has consistently impressed with his speed, skill, and eye for goal, earning himself a spot in the national team.

In the current season, Williams has appeared in 27 matches and has contributed to 17 goals, scoring six times and providing 11 assists.

His outstanding displays have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Despite signing a contract extension with Athletic Club in December, rumours suggest that Williams may leave at the end of the season due to a tempting release clause of £43 million.

Chelsea are hoping to capitalize on this situation and bring Williams to Stamford Bridge as a priority signing.

The West London club believe that Williams' addition would significantly strengthen their attacking options and provide a boost to their chances of success in the upcoming season.