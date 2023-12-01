Nico Williams commits future to Athletic Bilbao amid Barcelona and Liverpool interest

Spain international Nico Williams has decided to extend his stay with La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao, rebuffing the advances of clubs such as Barcelona and Liverpool.

The highly sought-after winger, whose current contract was set to expire next summer, has now committed to the club for an additional three years, securing his tenure until 2027.

Williams, the younger sibling of Ghana international Inaki Williams, has been a standout performer in La Liga since his debut for Bilbao on April 28, 2021, against Real Valladolid.

His decision to remain at the club comes as a relief to Bilbao fans, as his dynamic playing style and impressive contributions have garnered attention from top European clubs.

The winger made headlines on September 11, 2022, when he notched his first goal for Bilbao in a convincing 4-1 victory over Elche.

Over the past three seasons, Williams has amassed 96 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his versatility by scoring 12 goals and providing 7 assists.

Despite being eligible to represent Ghana, Williams has opted to wear the colours of Spain. He began his international journey with the Spanish U18 team in 2020, scoring two goals in four appearances.

His rapid ascent continued as he made appearances for the U19s in February 2021 and earned his U21 debut in September of the same year.

Williams received a call-up to the senior squad under manager Luis Enrique for the 2022–23 UEFA Nations League fixtures in September 2022.

Making an impactful debut, he went on to score his first senior international goal in a friendly against Jordan on November 17. This stellar performance secured his place in the final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The decision to extend his contract with Athletic Bilbao signifies a significant chapter in Williams' career, as he looks set to continue his development and contribute to the club's future successes.