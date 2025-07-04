GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nico Williams commits to Athletic Bilbao until 2035 in major statement of loyalty

Published on: 04 July 2025
BILBAO, SPAIN - APRIL 13: Nico Williams of Athletic Club celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de San Mames on April 13, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Nico Williams has chosen stability and sentiment over summer transfer drama by signing a new deal with Athletic Club that runs until June 30, 2035.

The announcement came early Friday, July 4, via a club video posted across social media platforms, officially ending speculation linking the Spanish international with a move to FC Barcelona.

After months of transfer buzz and media hints from the Catalan side, the winger's decision is a major win for Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte, who now keeps one of Spain’s most exciting talents locked in for the long haul. The agreement extends Williams’ previous contract, set to expire in 2027, by eight more seasons.

The new deal also includes an increase of over 50% in his release clause, signaling how much the club values him.

"When it comes to making decisions, for me, what weighs most is the heart. I'm where I want to be, with my family, this is my home. Go Athletic!" Nico Williams declared in the video.

This bold move keeps Athletic’s ambitions alive and silences Barcelona’s hopes.

