Nico Williams explains why he turned down offers to stay at Athletic Bilbao

Spain international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams has explained his decision to stay at Athletic Bilbo.

The 22-year-old talented winger, one of the most sought after players turned down several offers to remain at San Mames last summer.

The skillful winger opted to stay at Athletic Bilbao despite huge interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain last summer.

Williams was instrumental for both Spain and Athletic Bilbao, winning the 2024 European Championship and Spanish Copa del Rey respectively.

According to him, he opted to stay at San Mames because of the incredible atmosphere, saying it will be difficult to get it elsewhere.

“This relationship we have at the heart of the club is incredible,” he said. “Everyone respects everyone else, which is incredible. This atmosphere, I’ll never have it anywhere else. I decided to stay because of that. I took the decision I thought was the right one. I’m happy and I’m trying to do my best.” He told France Football.

Williams made 31 appearances, scored five goals, and assisted 11 in the 2023/24 La Liga campaign.

This season, he has made 34 appearances, scoring six goals and providing seven assists across competitions.

His current contract is expected to expire in the summer of 2027.