Nico Williams: Inaki’s brother to choose between Spain and Ghana at right time

Spanish-born Ghanaian forward Nico Williams has yet to decide which country he will represent at the senior international level.

The Athletic Bilbao forward says he'll make a decision when the time comes.

Nico's brother Inaki Williams, who was also born in Bilbao, recently committed to Ghana after representing Spain at the youth level and playing one match for the senior team, but the 20-year-old is undecided.

Nico currently plays for Spain's U-21 team, but he is open to a switch in the future and will announce his decision when he deems it appropriate.

"I have been watching the Black Stars. I always want to see them [play] and learn from them."

"I am so young at the moment and I’m focusing on myself, working hard. Whether it is Spain or Ghana [I don’t know yet]. I want to be the best and when the time comes, I will [make the decision],” he told TV3.

Nico made his debut for Athletic Bilbao in April, 2021 and is slowly establishing himself as a key player for the team.

Manchester United are said to be currently battling it out with Liverpool to facilitate a transfer for Nico this summer.

He is one of the highly-rated talents who are plying their trade in La Liga, looking to fulfil their full potential.

Williams is currently contracted with Athletic Club for two more years, but that has not stopped Premier League clubs from expressing their interest in his services. Man United, just like the Reds, are keeping tabs on his situation right now to assess their options before actively pursuing him in the future.