Nico Williams: Manchester United target emerging Ghanaian forward Nico Williams

Manchester United are still on keen on Atletic Bilbao young star and Ghana target Nico Williams.

The 20-year-old is attracting interest from Old Trafford with Liverpool also believed to be keeping tabs on his current situation.

The winger – 20 last week – became a mainstay of the Bilbao side last season, appearing in 34 La Liga games.

And despite registering three goals, he is already being tipped as a future international for either Spain or Ghana.

As such, it’s little surprise to see the player catching the eye of a number of scouts.

Williams, whose elder brother Inaki, has switched international allegiance to Ghana, came through the Bilbao academy.

United are keeping a close eye on the winger's development at the club - who is touted as the next big thing.