Nico Williams named in La Liga Team of the Week following remarkable performance against Celta Vigo

Spanish-born Ghanaian winger Nico Williams secured a well-deserved spot on Sofascore's La Liga Team of the Week. His standout performance included a crucial assist in Athletic Bilbao's exhilarating 4-3 triumph over Celta Vigo.

Nico Williams, who played the full 90 minutes, showcased his skill and contributed significantly to his team's success. His brother, Black Stars striker Inaki Williams, also started the game, lasting 80 minutes.

Despite a spirited effort from Celta Vigo, the home side dominated possession and shots on target throughout the encounter. Iago Aspas opened the scoring for Celta Vigo in the 25th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the box, courtesy of an assist from Óscar Mingueza.

Oihan Sancet swiftly equalized for Athletic Club in the 37th minute with a precise right-footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Celta Vigo responded with goals from Jonathan Bamba and Jørgen Strand Larsen, putting them in the lead.

However, Gorka Guruzeta's brace for the home side turned the tide, and Alex Berenguer netted the winning goal deep into added time.

The thrilling encounter showcased the prowess of Nico Williams and the resilience of Athletic Bilbao, solidifying their presence in La Liga.

Below is the Team of the Week