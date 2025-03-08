Nico Williams names Ronaldo, Neymar and Wilfried Zaha as his idols

Spanish international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams has opened up about influence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jnr and Wilfried Zaha on his football career.

In an interview, the 22-year-old talented winger disclosed how the trio influenced him during his formative years.

Asked about his role models, he replied: “Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo. I loved that type of attacker"

Williams, considered as one of the outstanding wingers across the globe then made special mention of Ivory Coast star Wilfried Zaha.

“And Wilfried Zaha, who I’ve not named yet. I loved him when he was at Crystal Palace. He was a player I loved. I cut my hair to look like him.

“I tried to dribble like them, copy them to the maximum and to move like them. To do 5% of what they’ve doneâ€¦”

The talented winger was instrumental for both Spain and Athletic Bilbao, winning the 2024 European Championship and Spanish Copa del Rey respectively.

Williams made 31 appearances, scored five goals, and assisted 11 in the 2023/24 La Liga campaign.

This season, he has made 34 appearances, scoring six goals and providing seven assists across competitions.

His current contract is expected to expire in the summer of 2027.