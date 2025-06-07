Nico Williams open to Arsenal move but wants top-tier wages in potential deal

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams is open to joining Arsenal during the summer transfer window, but the move will largely depend on whether the Premier League club meets his wage expectations.

The 22-year-old, who has Ghanaian heritage through his parents and represents Spain internationally, is reportedly seeking a contract that would place him among the top earners at the Emirates Stadium.

According to BBC Sport, while Williams is keen on a switch to North London, negotiations are currently centred on the financial terms of the potential deal.

Williams has a release clause of around â‚¬65 million, an amount Arsenal are believed to be willing to meet.

However, his salary demands have already discouraged interest from Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, with both clubs viewing the package as excessive under their current wage structures.

Should Arsenal agree to his terms, Williams could become one of the highest paid players in the squad, potentially surpassing current top earners depending on the final structure of the deal.

His addition would bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of a campaign that includes Champions League football and renewed title ambitions.

Arsenal have yet to submit an official offer, but discussions are ongoing behind the scenes. The club is weighing the long-term implications of meeting Williams’s demands, particularly given the existing salary balance within the squad.