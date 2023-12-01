Nico Williams pledges hard work after contract extension with Athletic Bilbao

Nico Williams has conveyed his determination to maintain a strong work ethic for Athletic Bilbao after securing a contract extension that keeps him with the club until 2027.

Having been with Bilbao since the age of 11, he described the new contract as a dream come true and emphasised the need to continue working hard.

“I’m very happy to be here in Bilbao and to stay with this great family.” “I’ve been here since I was 11.

"This is a dream come true. Now I have to keep working hard," he added.

Despite previous links to top European clubs, Williams has made 11 appearances, scoring once with five assists, showcasing his talent in La Liga.

Notably, while born to Ghanaian parents, Nico's big brother, Inaki Williams, opted to represent Ghana in June 2022, while Nico remains a Spain international.

The 21-year-old has been an instrumental player for Bilbao in the ongoing campaign scoring one and assisting five times in 11 La Liga appearances.