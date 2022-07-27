Nico Williams: Premier League giants Liverpool monitoring Ghanaian winger 

Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

Williams is Athletic star Inaki Williams' younger brother.

While both brothers are eligible to play in Spain, Inaki has committed his international career to Ghana while Nico is yet to decide.

According to AS, Liverpool is keeping a close eye on Nico's progress.

The young attacker recently signed a new contract with Athletic, which increased his buyout clause from €40 million to €50 million.

After their lightening tournament appearance in Germany last week, new Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde said of Williams: “He is fast, a player you like to watch, we have to get more out of what his unchecking produces and he must be more accurate in the last metre."