Spain international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams made a significant impact for Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday, providing an assist to help his outfit secure a point against Espanyol.

Williams, who opted to represent Spain at the international level made substitute appearance as his outfit held Espanyol to a 1-1 draw at the RCDE Stadium.

The 22-year-old was introduced in the 65th-minute mark, replacing Spain international Alex Berenguer in the highly competitive clash.

The first half of the match ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

However, it was the home team who broke the deadlock after Roberto FernÃ¡ndez found the net in the 62nd-minute.

Williams made a significant impact in the 77th-minute mark after setting up Spain international Oihan Sancet for the much-needed equalizer.

The 22-year-old skillful Spanish international has made 20 appearances in the La Liga this season, scoring one goals and delivering four assists.

In all competitions, the talented winger has racked up 31 appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists across the period.

Meanwhile, his senior brother, Inaki Williams captained Athletic Bilabo throughout the game as the team return with an important away point.