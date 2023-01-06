Nico Williams scores as Athletic Bilbao thrash Eldense to progress in Copa del Rey

Spanish-Ghanaian forward Nico Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao as the La Liga side thumped Club Deportivo Eldense to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The 20-year-old forward opened the scored as a rampant Bilbao thrashed Eldense 6-1 at the Estadio Municipal Neuvo Pepico Amat.

Athletic Bilbao needed 35 minutes to break the deadlock before Alex Berenguer doubled the lead six minutes later.

After the break, Oier Zarraga extended the lead with Berenguer making it 4-0 with his second of the night.

Eldense pulled one back through Mario Soberon but an own goal from Ruben Correia and a last minute strike from Iker Munain left the La Liga side travelling back to Basque with a cruising win.

Williams' senior brother Inaki was an unused substitute.