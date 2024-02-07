Nigeria advance to AFCON 2023 final with thrilling penalty shootout win over South Africa

Nigeria advanced to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a thrilling 4-2 victory over South Africa in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The match in Bouake saw a dramatic finish, with the referee using video assistance to disallow a goal by Victor Osimhen that would have given Nigeria a 2-0 lead, and instead awarding a penalty to South Africa.

Teboho Mokoena converted the spot kick in the 90th minute to force extra time, but Mokoena was one of two South African players to see their spot-kicks saved by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as the Super Eagles triumphed.

They will now face either Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of Congo in Sunday's final.