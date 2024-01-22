Nigeria advance to last 16 of AFCON 2023 after edging out Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria secured their spot in the last 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau.

The winning goal came in the 39th minute when Opa Sangante inadvertently directed a Moses Simon cross into his own net.

The Super Eagles had to weather a few storms in the second half, with both sides having goals disallowed for offside. Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen also saw an effort ruled out for handball. Despite these scares, Jose Peseiro's men held on to their narrow lead to take all three points.

Finishing second in Group A behind Equatorial Guinea, who thrashed hosts Ivory Coast 4-0, Nigeria will now face the second-placed team from Group C in the last 16. That match is scheduled for Saturday at 20:00 GMT, with Senegal, Guinea, or Cameroon potentially standing in their way.

The victory marks a positive start to Nigeria's AFCON campaign, with the team looking to build on their strong performances in last two games.

Under the guidance of coach Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles will aim to make a deep run in the tournament and bring home their fourth AFCON title.