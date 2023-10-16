Nigeria beat Ghana's 2023 AFCON opponent Mozambique in friendly match

Nigeria emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over Mozambique, who are set to face Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, in a friendly match held at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Albufeira, Portugal on Monday.

Mozambique took an early lead in the 6th minute with Geny Catamo finding the back of the net, courtesy of an assist from Witi. However, Nigeria quickly fought back, equalizing through Terem Moffi's goal in the 18th minute. Frank Onyeka then fired a powerful shot from inside the box to put Nigeria in the lead.

Mozambique's hopes suffered a blow in the 37th minute when one of their defenders was shown a red card for fouling Joe Aribo. Just before halftime, Nigeria was awarded a penalty after a handball in the opposition box, and Moses Simon made no mistake in converting the spot kick, giving the Super Eagles a 3-1 lead as they headed into the break.

Mozambique managed to reduce the deficit in the 55th minute with a goal from Faisal Bangal, but Nigeria had a goal ruled out for offside when substitute Umar Sadiq found the net 20 minutes before the final whistle.

This match had significant implications for Ghana, who share Group D with Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Egypt in the upcoming 2023 AFCON tournament.

Watch highlights below