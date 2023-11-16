Nigeria begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a draw 1-1 against Lesotho

Nigeria began their journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a draw against Lesotho in their opening match.

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw on Thursday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Super Eagles were expected to cruise to victory against the lowly-ranked Crocodiles, but they were made to work hard for a point.

Lesotho took the lead in the 56th minute through Motlomelo Mkwanazi, and it took Nigeria until the 67th minute to equalize through Semi Ajayi.

Despite enjoying an overwhelming 80% possession, Nigeria was wasteful in front of goal and failed to convert their chances.

The draw was a major setback for the Super Eagles, who were heavily fancied to win the match.

They will now need to regroup and pick up points in their remaining matches if they want to qualify for the World Cup.

Nigeria's next match will be against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

They will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing draw and get their qualifying campaign back on track.