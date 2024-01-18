Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa backs Andre Ayew's AFCON and World Cup comparison

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has supported Andre Ayew's comments that the Africa Cup of Nations is a tougher competition than the FIFA World Cup.

Ayew, who is making his eighth appearance at the continental championship, admitted AFCON is his hardest competition, having reached the final twice with Ghana.

"This tournament is even harder than the World Cup. We know that it is the hardest tournament, for me, in the World Cup when it comes to fighting, determination, and energy, so the only way we can do this is by being together and being united," he said.

Musa, who is only behind Asamoah Gyan as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup, helped Nigeria to third place at AFCON 2019.

According to the ex-Leicester City player, he agrees with Andre Ayew on the AFCON and World Cup comparisons.

"Yes, definitely I agree with him because in African football it is not all about the beauty of the game, it is more about the hard game and aggression," he told Sienu TV.

"In the World Cup, you have to use the technique but in African football, nobody cares about technique, they just put their best to make it hard," he added.

"For the Africa Cup of Nations is one of the toughest tournaments ever."