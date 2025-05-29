Nigeria coach Eric Chelle shifts focus to Unity Cup final against Jamaica after Ghana win

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has turned his attention to the 2025 Unity Cup final against Jamaica after guiding the Super Eagles to a 2-1 victory over rivals Ghana on Wednesday night.

First-half goals from Cyriel Dessers and an own goal by Ghanaian defender Razak Simpson gave Nigeria the advantage at the GTech Community Stadium.

Ghana pulled one back in the second half through Brandon Thomas-Asante, but it wasn’t enough to deny Chelle’s side a place in the final.

Chelle, who succeeded Jose Peseiro at the helm, praised his players’ efforts and outlined his plan ahead of the final showdown with Jamaica on May 31.

“We just played one game, so we’ll try to prepare for the second,” Chelle said after the match. “Jamaica is a great team with great staff and great players. It will be a great game. We’ll focus on two or three training sessions and take it from there.”

He also spoke about the tactical direction he is instilling in the team.

“My philosophy is to apply high pressure on the pitch, but the system is quite demanding for the players. We need to work on it and improve,” he explained.

“The first half was great, but in the second half, the players were tired. Still, I’m proud of them. It was a tough battle, and we deserved the victory.”

Nigeria will now face Jamaica in the final, while Ghana play Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff on Saturday.