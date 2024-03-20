Nigeria coach Finidi George sets high expectations for Ghana friendly

Nigeria's interim coach Finidi George has emphasised the importance of achieving positive results in the upcoming friendly encounters against Ghana and Mali.

The matches are set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco.

Looking ahead to the clash against four-time African champions Ghana scheduled for Friday, Finidi reiterated Nigeria's prominent position in African football.

He highlighted the team's recent success as runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, stressing the need to maintain and surpass that achievement.

"We finished in second place at the Africa Cup of Nations, and everyone expects us to maintain that high rating and be even better in a short while. Our objective is to get good results in these two matches and stay positive ahead of the World Cup qualifiers," said Finidi.

Acknowledging the intensity of matches against Ghana, Finidi, who has been involved in encounters between the two nations since 1992, emphasised the serious nature of the rivalry. "Matches between our countries are serious duels and always seen as battles by our peoples," he added.

With Nigeria set to be without strikers Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi due to injury, George expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform.

"We will be missing four players who have pulled out due to injury, but I have confidence in the team that we have here that they will wear the green-white-green with pride and with patriotic fervour," he affirmed.

The departure of former coach Jose Peseiro, who led the team to a silver medal at AFCON, saw Finidi appointed as interim coach. Despite the changes, Finidi remains optimistic about Nigeria's prospects in the upcoming matches.

"We are presently in a high station in African football, and everything must be done to maintain that status and even exceed it," he concluded.

The friendly matches against Ghana and Mali offer Nigeria an opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in June.