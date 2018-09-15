Nigeria defeat Ghana on penalties to win WAFU U17 Championship

Nigeria defeated Ghana on penalties to win the WAFU U17 tournament in Niger and qualify for the African Championship to be held in Tanzania later this year.

The match ended 1-1 at full time and the Golden Eaglets were masterful in penalties to dispatch the Black Starlets 3-1 on penalties.

The victory means Nigeria win the first WAFU B U17 Championship while Ghana will fail to qualify for the African Championship to be played in Tanzania.

This means Ghana will not be able to play at the U17 World Cup condemning to next generation of players into obscurity.

Nigeria will join Morocco, Cameroon, Uganda, Angola, and Tanzania for the final phase scheduled for Tanzania in 2019.

Coach Manu Garba's team weathered losing his best players to MRI at the WAFU Zone B 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to win the tournament.