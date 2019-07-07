Nigeria defender Ekong praises Super Eagles character in last 16 win over Cameroon

Nigeria defender William Ekong has praised his teammates for their positive mentality in their 3-2 win over defending champions Cameroon to reach the last eight of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles took the lead against the title holders only for them to concede to two goals in quick succession just before the break.

However, they drew level after the interval before Alex Iwobi snatched the match winner late on.

''It is a great result for us and we are delighted to get through to the next round,'' said Udinese defender Ekong.

''We were burnt in the game against Madagascar.

''We showed character (against Cameroon) to come back from behind to win and I am happy we could deliver.''