Nigeria female superstar Asisat Oshoala finally gets the chance to meet idol Messi

Three time African footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala finally got the chance to meet one of her idols Lionel Messi, since joining the Barcelona female side.

Asisat Oshoala who is on loan at the Barcelona female club from her Chinese Female Super League side, posted the photo of the Argentine superstar and herself during their team group photograph after she had previously shared some with other Barcelona male football stars.

Last week, the Nigerian superstar posted a picture of herself and French winger Ousmane Dembele with the caption, "my twin brother."

This week it was the time of five time Ballon D'or winner Lionel Messi and guess what the caption was. She tweeted the photo with the caption,"We had to do this for our NAIJA fans."

Asisat Oshoala is currently on the sideline, and cannot wait to return and continue to bang in goals for her new team, Barcelona.