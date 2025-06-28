Nigeria game is what Black Queens need ahead of Women's AFCON – Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren says Sunday’s high-profile friendly against Nigeria will provide his team with the perfect test as they wrap up preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghanaian side will take on their West African rivals on June 29, in the last of three preparatory matches lined up before they depart for Morocco, where the tournament kicks off on July 5.

Ghana is drawn in Group C alongside holders South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Speaking to the Ghana FA’s media team after back-to-back wins over Malawi and Benin, Bjorkegren welcomed the challenge posed by Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

“With full respect of Malawi and Benin that we have played against, Nigeria is one step up, one of the best teams in Africa; good players in almost every position so it’s going to be a very tough game but that’s also what we need now,” he said.

The Queens recorded a 3-1 win over Malawi and followed it up with a 4-2 victory against Benin, with Bjorkegren rotating his squad to give several players minutes ahead of the final selection.

Sunday’s encounter will be crucial in assessing the team’s readiness and cohesion before they open their AFCON campaign against South Africa on July 7.