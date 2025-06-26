Nigeria game will be a true test - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren

Black Queens coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren says he is expecting a tough test against Nigeria.

Ghana, as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, defeated Malawi 3-1 in their first preparatory game on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Black Queens rallied from behind to secure a 4-2 win against Benin in the second game at the ZiaÃ¯da Complex.

Speaking ahead of their final preparatory game on Saturday, the Swedish gaffer praised his side for their performance in the two games but expects a tough game against their rivals.

"With full respect to Malawi and Benin, Nigeria is one step up. One of the best teams in Africa with good players in almost every position," he told the club's media.

"The game against Nigeria is going to be a very, very tough game. But that's also what we need now because we have shown that our lowest level is high enough.

"We know that we can score goals, and we have built a good defence, so it's going to be fun to match up against one of the best teams," he added.

After the win against Benin's Amazones, Kim Lars emphasised the importance of establishing a winning mentality and attitude, as well as the team's improvement in the front line.

"I think overall, it's a good game with a great second half. We were struggling a little bit in the middle of the first half, but when we took control and started to play football, we were absolutely the better team."

He also highlighted the need for team rotation, stating, "We can't just rely on 11 players. We need to have more players that are ready to play, and I want to use as many as possible."

The Black Queens have been paired with South Africa, Mali and Tanzania in Group C.