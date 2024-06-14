Nigeria head coach Finidi George dismissed amid World Cup qualification woes

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has taken decisive action to revitalize the Super Eagles' campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

Following a thorough review, the NFF has decided to seek a new direction and relieve Finidi George of his duties as head coach.

This decision followed a dismal display of performances in the World Cup qualifications after the Super Eagles drew with South Africa and lost to rivals Benin a few days ago.

Nigeria are presently sitting behind Rwanda, Lesotho, South Africa, and Benin in the standings, having claimed just three points from four matches.

This decision paves the way for the appointment of a seasoned foreign technical adviser, who will bring fresh expertise and guidance to the team.

The NFF is committed to strengthening its Technical Department and restructuring the Technical and Development Sub-Committee to ensure a more robust support system for the team.

With a renewed sense of purpose, the Super Eagles will now focus on securing success in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers and the remaining World Cup matches.

Finidi was appointed as replacement of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who quit his role after his contract expired after a runners-up finish at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.