Nigeria legend Kanu Nwankwo arrives in Ghana for Emirates Arena launch in Nima

Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu has arrived in Ghana for the grand opening of the Emirates Arena in Nima a suburb in Accra

The launch is scheduled for Saturday September 28,2019

Kanu arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday and was met by Group CEO of Afro Arab Group Alhaji Amadu

The former Arsenal striker will lead the team for a community health walk to the Korle-Bu Cardio Unit in the morning on the day of the launch

The completed Emirates Arena has underground changing rooms, electronic scoreboard, a business centre, floodlights and a VVIP section.