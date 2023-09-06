'Nigeria never expected us to beat them at home' - CAR coach warns Ghana

Central African Republic (CAR) coach Raoul Savoy has expressed optimism ahead of their clash with Ghana in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Wild Beasts will engage the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday as both teams seek to earn a place in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Savoy stated that despite Ghana's pedigree, his side are ready to shock them as they eye a place in the renowned competition.

According to him, they are eager to repeat the shock handed to Nigeria two years ago as they beat the Super Eagles 1-0 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers despite playing as visitors at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

"Nigeria never expected us to beat them at home but we did so you never know," he said.

CAR will have to win at all costs to sail through while Ghana need to avoid defeat to make it to the tournament.