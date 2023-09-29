Nigeria pursues diplomatic measures over Napoli's mocking of Victor Osimhen

Nigeria's Sports Minister, John Owan Enoh, has announced that diplomatic channels are being pursued with Italy following an incident where champions Napoli mocked Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

Enoh expressed his disappointment at the treatment of the 24-year-old striker, who also represents Nigeria in international football.

The controversy arose when Napoli shared a video on their TikTok account featuring Osimhen missing a penalty, accompanied by a high-pitched voice saying, "gimme penalty please."

The club swiftly deleted the post after facing significant backlash, but Osimhen's agent has threatened legal action against Napoli.

Minister Enoh stressed that the Nigerian government places a high priority on safeguarding the well-being of its athletes. He stated, "We are committed to ensuring our sportsmen and women are accorded the respect they deserve and are not exposed to any injustice."

In response to the controversy, Napoli released a statement on Thursday, explaining that the video was created using "expressive language in a light-hearted and playful manner." The club also clarified that it had "never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, who is an asset to the club."