Nigeria replaces Argentina with Ghana for March international friendly

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has significantly adjusted the Super Eagles' international friendly schedule, replacing the originally planned matches against Argentina and El Salvador with fixtures against Ghana's Black Stars and Mali's Les Aigles.

The matches are now set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco.

Initially scheduled to face Argentina and El Salvador in the United States of America, logistical challenges prompted the change in plans for Nigeria.

The upcoming encounters, scheduled for Friday, March 22nd, and Tuesday, March 26th, carry historical significance, especially the clash with Ghana's Black Stars.

The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana spans 73 years, with the last meeting in March 2022 resulting in a closely contested draw during a World Cup play-off.

The decision to replace Argentina with Ghana adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming friendlies.

Nigeria's Super Eagles, led by interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen, have unveiled a formidable 26-man squad for these crucial encounters, aiming to use the matches as preparation for upcoming international windows, including the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifications.

While Ghana is currently without a coach following the departure of Chris Hughton after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the friendly matches will provide the Black Stars with a valuable opportunity to regroup and prepare for future competitions.

As the anticipation builds for the announcement of Ghana's new technical team, football enthusiasts on both sides eagerly await the friendly encounters, anticipating intense and competitive clashes between the West African rivals.