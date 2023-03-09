GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nigeria star Victor Osimhen reveals heartbreak after news of Atsu's tragic death

Published on: 09 March 2023
Nigeria and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has paid tribute to Ghanaian forward Christian Atsu, who died following a devastating earthquake in Turkey. 

The Super Eagles star and his Napoli mates supported a charity course to help victims of the disaster, which struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

“The earthquakes in Turkey? I don’t know how much my jersey was sold for; even my teammates like Bartosz Bereszynski and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sold their jerseys,” Osimhen told DHA, as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“Eljif Elmas organized this campaign and of course, we supported it. My condolences to those who lost their lives in the earthquakes. I also lost an African brother in these earthquakes, Christian Atsu from Ghana," he added.

Atsu was trapped under rubble for 12 days before his lifeless body was found.

A one-week observation has been held in honour of the player with his final funeral and burial rites set for March 17, 2023.

 

