Nigeria star Victor Osimhen threatens legal action against Napoli over controversial TikTok video

Victor Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, has warned that the Nigerian striker may consider legal action against Napoli following a controversial video posted on the club's official TikTok profile. The video added to the existing tension between Osimhen and the club.

The conflict initially began when Osimhen was caught on camera berating coach Rudi Garcia after being substituted during Napoli's Serie A match against Bologna, which ended in a goalless draw. Despite an apology to Garcia, the situation escalated with the release of the video on TikTok.

Calenda issued a statement expressing his discontent: "What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor."

Napoli’s admin on TikTok trolling Victor Osimhen? Or what's this nonsense for your own player? This is INSANE pic.twitter.com/QvPluTDbep — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 26, 2023

The video in question showed Osimhen appealing for a penalty in a distorted voice, after which he demanded to take the penalty, only to miss it in the video. Osimhen's current contract with Napoli runs until June 2025, and the situation has raised further uncertainty about his future at the club.