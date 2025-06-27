Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu completes permanent move to Trabzonspor from Southampton

Southampton have finalised the transfer of Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu to Turkish side Trabzonspor after reaching an agreement on permanent terms.

The 31-year-old forward, who joined the Saints in early 2023, leaves St Mary’s having made 40 appearances across all competitions. Despite a challenging spell in England, Onuachu found form during his loan stint at Trabzonspor last season, where he netted 15 goals in 21 matches.

Onuachu’s time in the Premier League saw him score four goals, all coming in the 2023/24 campaign as Southampton endured relegation after finishing bottom of the table.

In a brief statement, Southampton acknowledged the striker’s efforts: “We thank Paul for his efforts during his time as a Saints player and wish him well.”

The towering forward, who made his debut for Nigeria in 2019, has earned 24 international caps and scored three goals for the Super Eagles. He was also part of the squad that finished as runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.