Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi to miss AFCON due to surgery

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi will miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after undergoing groin surgery, according to manager Steve Cooper.

Cooper confirmed that Awoniyi, 26, aggravated the groin injury problem while playing for Nigeria during the recent international break and has since had an operation on the issue.

"We'll see him again this season, but it's groin surgery so it will take a little while," said Cooper. "It's bad news on Taiwo, he's had to have surgery and he is going to be out for months."

Cooper expressed his sympathy for Awoniyi, who has scored four goals in ten Premier League appearances for Forest this season.

"We'll support him and try to get him back as quick and as fit as he can be, but it's a really unfortunate situation and a blow for him," added Cooper. "He's become an important player for us with the goals he's scored. He's such a good guy and a good professional who is desperate to do well, so to get an injury like this is harsh on him."

Nigeria is in Group A of the AFCON, which runs from January 13th to February 11th, alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

Cooper remained optimistic that Awoniyi would return to action later in the season, saying, "We've got to support him through the process of coming back stronger."

Awoniyi's absence will be a significant blow to both Forest and Nigeria, as he has established himself as a key player for both teams.