Nigeria superstar Victor Osimhen deletes Napoli photos, relations breakdown

Victor Osimhen has removed all traces of his club Napoli from his Instagram page following a controversial mocked-up video posted by the club, exposing the breakdown in relations between the Nigeria superstar and the Italian Serie A side.

The 24-year-old deleted images related to Napoli after the Italian side's official TikTok account shared a post appearing to mock Osimhen for missing a penalty against Bologna last weekend.

In the goalless Serie A draw, Osimhen saw his spot-kick saved before being substituted by manager Luciano Spalletti - a decision which angered the forward.

Osimhen later apologised for his reaction, but Napoli stunned fans by posting a mocked-up video portraying the player in a negative light over the penalty miss.

The striker's agent Roberto Calenda said legal action could be taken, calling the video "very serious damage" to Osimhen.

In an apparent response, Osimhen has now deleted all Napoli-related photos from his Instagram page, leaving just one image of him in the club's jersey.

The Nigeria international's future at Napoli is uncertain as talks over a new contract have stalled since the end of last season.

The controversial video has sparked outrage among Osimhen's supporters and was taken down by Napoli after widespread criticism.

But the damage may already be done, with Osimhen's social media activity hinting at a potential breakdown in relations between club and player.