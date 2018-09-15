Nigeria U17 continues dominance over Ghana: Black Starlets vs Golden Eaglets in numbers

The Black Starlets have played against the Golden Eaglets eight times in competitive games at the U-17 level with Nigeria's win over their Ghanaian rivals on Saturday.

The Golden Eaglets defeated Ghana 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the African Championship.

Nigeria have won six out of the eight times they have played.

The Black Starlets of have just two of the eight clashes.

Below is the list of clashes

1987: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria, Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

1993 Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Ghana 1-2 Nigeria

1995 Ghana 3-1 Nigeria in the final

1999 Ghana 1-2 Nigeria

2009 Nigeria 2-0 Ghana

2013 Nigeria 6-1 Ghana.

2018: Nigeria 4-2 Ghana. 1-1 after full time, Nigeria win penalties of the WAFU B Championship 3-1.