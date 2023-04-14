GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in talks to buy French club Valenciennes

Published on: 14 April 2023
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in talks to buy French club Valenciennes
Aliko Dangote is Africa's wealthiest person

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is reportedly in talks to acquire French club Valenciennes, with discussions currently ongoing for the acquisition of 100% of the club.

Valenciennes are currently playing in Ligue 2, the second tier of French football.

The president of Valenciennes, Eddy Zdziech, confirmed the discussions with Dangote to French newspaper L'Équipe, stating that there was a "rapprochement" between the two parties.

Dangote, who has made his fortune in the cement industry, is the richest man in Africa with a net worth of $13.5 billion.

Dangote has reportedly been interested in owning a European football club for some time, having previously attempted to purchase London club Arsenal in 2016 and 2020. His interest in Valenciennes marks his latest attempt to enter the European football scene.

It remains to be seen whether Dangote will be successful in his bid to acquire Valenciennes, but his interest highlights the growing trend of wealthy African entrepreneurs investing in European football clubs.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more