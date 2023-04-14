Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in talks to buy French club Valenciennes

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is reportedly in talks to acquire French club Valenciennes, with discussions currently ongoing for the acquisition of 100% of the club.

Valenciennes are currently playing in Ligue 2, the second tier of French football.

The president of Valenciennes, Eddy Zdziech, confirmed the discussions with Dangote to French newspaper L'Équipe, stating that there was a "rapprochement" between the two parties.

Dangote, who has made his fortune in the cement industry, is the richest man in Africa with a net worth of $13.5 billion.

Dangote has reportedly been interested in owning a European football club for some time, having previously attempted to purchase London club Arsenal in 2016 and 2020. His interest in Valenciennes marks his latest attempt to enter the European football scene.

It remains to be seen whether Dangote will be successful in his bid to acquire Valenciennes, but his interest highlights the growing trend of wealthy African entrepreneurs investing in European football clubs.