Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote set to acquire majority stake in French club Valenciennes

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is said to be in talks to acquire a 60% stake in French Ligue 2 club Valenciennes, according to French media outlet Entreprendre.

Dangote, who heads the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in Africa, had previously expressed interest in purchasing English Premier League club Arsenal but was unsuccessful.

Valenciennes, founded in 1913 and based at the Stade du Hainaut, have played 40 seasons in Ligue 1 and 36 seasons in Ligue 2, winning the latter title twice.

The club have yet to win the Ligue 1 championship but have reached the French Cup final once. At present, Valenciennes is ranked 15th on the Ligue 2 table.

The potential acquisition by Dangote could bring about changes in the club's management and help to boost its performance.