Nigerian forward Moses Simon pays tribute to late Raphael Dwamena

Nigerian forward Moses Simon has offered his heartfelt condolences following the tragic passing of Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena, who died on Saturday, November 11, 2023, during an Albanian Super League match between Egnatia and Partizani Tirana.

The distressing incident unfolded in the 24th minute of the game as Dwamena collapsed on the pitch, with footage capturing the sudden and unattended fall. Despite immediate efforts from teammates and medical professionals, the 28-year-old striker couldn't be revived and succumbed to the situation.

In a somber moment of remembrance, Moses Simon paid tribute to Dwamena by inscribing his name under his sleeves during a goal celebration for Nantes, marking a poignant acknowledgment of the fallen footballer's impact. Dwamena's sudden demise has left the global football community in mourning, emphasizing his talent and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.

The match against Partizani Tirana was halted at 1-1 and subsequently suspended as news of Dwamena's passing circulated. The Albanian football community, as well as the Ghana Football Association, have expressed their condolences, labeling Dwamena's death as "sad news."

With an impressive record as the league's top scorer this season with 12 goals in 12 matches, Dwamena's career spanned across Spain, Denmark, and Switzerland. Reports from local media have highlighted his previous struggles with heart problems, notably in 2021 when he was hospitalized after collapsing during a game in Austria while playing for Blau-Weiss Linz.