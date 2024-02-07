Nigeria's AFCON 2023 hopes boosted as Osimhen declared fit for South Africa clash

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has been cleared to play in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final against South Africa, much to the delight of the Nigerian camp.

His availability was previously uncertain due to abdominal discomfort, which caused him to miss Monday's travel with the team.

However, after joining the squad in Bouake and completing training, the team confirmed his participation in the upcoming match.

Nigeria's official Twitter account announced the news, stating, "Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday. He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today."

Osimhen's presence in the team is significant, given his impressive performances, being a crucial part of the Super Eagles' title charge.

With his inclusion, Nigeria will be looking to secure their fourth AFCON title, following previous wins in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

The semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams determined to progress to the final.

The winner will go on to face either Ivory Coast or DR Congo in the final on Sunday, February 11.