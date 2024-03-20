Nigeria’s Bright Osayi-Samuel faces possible suspension in Turkey

Nigeria's Fenerbahce defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, faces the possibility of a significant suspension following an altercation with a Trabzonspor fan over the weekend.

Fenerbahce secured a 3-2 victory against Trabzonspor on Sunday, narrowing the gap to league leaders Galatasaray to just two points.

After the match, chaos ensued as home supporters stormed the pitch.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Osayi-Samuel, the Super Eagles defender, was seen engaging in self-defence against a violent attack from a Trabzonspor fan, which involved him punching the assailant.

Reports from Turkey Leo Sports indicate that Osayi-Samuel could potentially face a suspension of up to 10 games as a consequence of his involvement in the altercation.

Furthermore, there's a possibility he may be referred to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Disciplinary Committee, who will ultimately decide on the punishment.

Under Article 44 of the Turkish football discipline regulations, Osayi-Samuel could face a suspension ranging from several weeks to a year, with the disciplinary committee having the authority to make the final decision.

In an attempt to defend his actions, Osayi-Samuel is expected to plead self-defence during the upcoming hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd. The outcome of the hearing will determine the extent of any penalties imposed on the 26-year-old defender.